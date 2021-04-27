Joyce Elaine Smith
TYLER — Services for Joyce Elaine Smith, 76, of Tyler, TX, will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Marion officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler (Chapel Hill), TX under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Joyce passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX. Joyce was born July 10, 1944 in Monterey Park, CA to A.H. (Woody) and Eugenia Faye Woodward.
Joyce was married to Kenneth Wayne Smith of Tyler, TX on March 9, 1963 until her soul mate passed away on July 10, 1998. She was employed with Smith County (1977-2005); holding office of Smith County Treasurer from 1985-2005. She attended John Tyler High School and was a member of the JTHS Blue Brigade; attended Tyler Junior College; member of the Apache Belles 1962-1963. Joyce loved to craft, paint, fish and to travel, especially camping. She participated in many organizations, including Treasurer for the local Parkinson’s Disease Association of East Texas. She had the most giving spirit about her. She loved her family dearly, especially her little Pomeranian, Buddy. He was the light of her life. Her favorite yearly holiday was Christmas and favorite game was Wahoo. She touched many lives during her life here with us and will be missed dearly by all.
Joyce currently resided at Garden Estates of Tyler Residential since March 2020 where she made many close friends and acquaintances.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, A.H. (Woody) and Eugenia Faye Woodward; her husband, Kenneth Wayne Smith; and her brother, Merlin H. Woodward.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kelly Smith Pierson, Tyler TX; her son, Greg Smith and wife, Melinda, Jacksonville, TX; grandchildren, Courtney Pierson Rinlee and husband, Justin, San Leon, TX; Blake Pierson and wife, Cassie, Frisco, TX; and, Shiann Smith Osborne and husband, Jake, Lindale, TX; great-grandson, Col Osborne; Aunt, Melrose Woodward, Solomons, MD; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Blake Pierson, Justin Rinlee, Tim Pierson, Jason Davenport, Randy Harris; and, Marty Harris.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kurt Weiss.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired and because of her extreme, compassionate love for her companion Pomeranian, Buddy, memorials may be made to The Humans Society’s Pets Fur People, 1823 CR 386, Tyler, TX 75708, 903-597-2471; or online at petsfurpeople.org.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
