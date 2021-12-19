Joyce Britton Myers
FLINT — Services for Joyce Ann Britton Myers, 79, of Flint will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Grant and Rev. Paul Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Myers passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Tyler. She was born January 14, 1942 in Texarkana to Foy Vernon Britton and Anna Lou Ragland Britton.
Joyce’s love for God and her commitment to follow Jesus impacted the lives of her family and those who knew her. She lived out her calling, serving everyone God brought into her life. She did not seek attention, credit, or praise for serving those she loved. She was often described as an Angel on this earth. Her prayer was that everyone would truly know the Lord, experience HIS presence in their daily lives and serve HIM faithfully. She had the gift of hospitality, always making people feel loved and welcomed in her home. Her life was a living testimony to the joy of her Lord Jesus.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She met the love of her life at Tyler High School during their senior year where they were voted “Cutest Couple”. They would spend the next 59 years making memories together. She loved her family and friends and took time to make each of them feel special. She cared deeply about and paid great attention to the details of their lives, supported them, and stayed on her knees praying for each of them daily.
Joyce was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church where she served in the Widows in Need ministry for many years.
She graduated from The Federal Business Institute in Tyler, TX. She was employed by Delta Drilling, Trant Drilling Company, Walker Oil and Gas and retired from the Department of Human Resources.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Foy Vernon and Ann Britton; sister, Sandra Britton; and brother, Richard Britton. She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 59 years, Ronny Myers; their children, Stacey (Bryan) Grant of Tyler, Shani (Jake) Roye of China Spring, and Matt (Marcy) Myers of Flint; as well as their six grandchildren: Austin, Mason, and Shelbi Roye, John Mark and Will Grant, and Mallory Myers; also, her sister-in-Law, Juanita Britton of Tyler and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Roye, Mason Roye, John Mark Grant, Will Grant, Mark Greer, Larry Kellam, Mike Kellam, Gary Kellam and Kelvin DeShazo.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Paul Children’s Services at 1323 East Elm Street, Tyler, TX 75702 or Mission Dignity, PO Box 819109, Dallas, TX 75381-9109.