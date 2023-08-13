Joyce Ann Weiss
ORE CITY — Services for Joyce Ann Weiss, 69, of Lone Star will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City with Becca Weatherford officiating.
Joyce was a loving mother to her daughters. She was an extremely dedicated licensed chemical dependency counselor. She worked for Oak Haven for many years. Most recently she worked for Wellness Pointe helping pregnant women dealing with addiction at abuse. Joyce loved her work and was very passionate about helping others. In her spare time, she loved to craft and spend time fishing with her loved ones.
Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Weiss; and her parents, Edith Rawlings O’Quinn and Charles Roy O’Quinn.
Her memory will be treasured by her daughters, Andrea Macie, Jillian Weiss, and Tanya Cochran; grandchildren, Tyler Wallace, Shaelyn Macie, Lauren Cochran, Summer Cochran, Connor Cochran, Micah Weiss, Jordan Ford, Kendal Weiss, and Kenedi Weiss; great-grandchildren, Kolynn Cochran and McKinley Cochran; brother, Jimmy Carl O’Quinn and wife, Jill; best friend, Tim Mullins; cousins, Edith Ann Milsted and Gay Baird; nieces and nephews, Milisa McElroy and husband, Brady, Elizabeth Madsen, Jeremy Groce, Josh O’Quinn, Lacy O’Quinn; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends and treasured co-workers.