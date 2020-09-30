Joy Wanda Noble Fielding

Mrs. Fielding passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Tyler. She was born September 4, 1928 in Roscoe, Texas to the late Albert M. Noble and Mable Pilgrim Noble.
Joy was a Christian and a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Whitehouse. She graduated from Whitehouse High School and lived the majority of her life in Whitehouse. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, and mother, who loved her family dearly.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Fielding; brothers, Clayton Noble, Royce Noble, Clyde Noble, Glendon Noble, Bobby Noble, James M. Noble; and sister, Rachel Noble Wright. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Alan Fielding and wife Marilyn; her daughters, Pamela Fielding Brown, Regena Fielding Mount and husband Eric; grandsons, Justin “JT” Brown, Samuel Ethridge, and Christopher Ethridge; granddaughter, Sydney Campbell; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and her faithful, longtime caregiver, Brenda Goodson.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Ripka, Eric Mount, Tony Hearon, Jerry “Butch” Redfearn, John Campbell, and JR Williams.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.