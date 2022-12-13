Joy Vandiver
TYLER — Joy Lucille Vandiver, 89, of Tyler, TX, (formerly Hideaway, TX), went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on December 2, 2022.
Joy was born in Edinburg, TX, November 6, 1933, to Lucille and Wesley Howard Wiley. She lived in Weslaco, TX, during her childhood and graduated from Weslaco High in 1952. She attended Southwest Texas State University and then married her high school sweetheart, James W. Swinnea, Jr. on June 17, 1955. After Jim served in the military, they relocated to Orlando, Florida, where Joy was employed by the U. S. Agricultural Research Department. While in Florida, Joy gave birth to two sons, James Mark and Jon Robert.
They then moved back to Texas and resided in Galveston, where Joy worked for U. S. Public Health Hospital. In 1978, Joy moved to Hideaway, along with her son, Mark, and worked for the U. S. Courts in Tyler, TX for 15 years until she retired in 1994. Joy met and married William R. Vandiver in April 1980.
Joy lived out her namesake, as she was full of joy, love and kindness. She loved Jesus with all her heart.
She was a member of Hideaway Lake Community Church. She studied the Bible constantly, taught Sunday School and lead Bible study groups all her life. She loved singing in the church choir and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed reading and being with her family. She loved her family and friends dearly, and always had kind words to say.
Joy was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband William, her son Jon and sister Mary Heptig.
She is survived by her son, Mark and wife, Dawn, of Tyler; her grandsons Will and wife, Claire, of Fort Worth, TX; Calvin and fiancé, Jessica Neill, of Tyler; her brothers, Howard Wiley of Austin, TX, Jon Wiley of Hideaway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service honoring Joy will be held at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX, with the Rev. Paul Garrison officiating on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Jon Robert Swinnea Endowment Scholarship in the School of Medicine at UTMB, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, TX 77555.
