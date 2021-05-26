Joy Kelly
TROUP — Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Kelly, 72, of Troup, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., one hour before the service at the church.
Mrs. Kelly passed away May 24, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. She was born July 10, 1948 in Henderson to the late John and Daisy Heldenbrand. She had worked as a Loan Broker for Keystone Credit Union. Joy enjoyed being with all her family, and will be missed dearly by them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband and father of her sons, Otis Armstrong; brother, Bill Heldenbrand, and a sister.
Survivors include: husband, Gary Kelly of Troup; sons, John Armstrong and wife Karen of Overton, and Neil Armstrong and wife Mia of Spring; stepson, Todd Kelly and wife Brandlyn of Troup, and stepdaughter, Stacey Hampton and husband Michael of Troup; four grandchildren, Cassidy Kennedy and husband Jason, Kayla Bernardino and husband Pete, Lacey Armstrong, and Logan Armstrong, and five great-grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren and two great-step-grandchildren; siblings, Elsie Whitehead of Kilgore, Frank Heldenbrand of Turnertown, Ann McGinnis and husband Jim of Denver, CO, Paula Bilderback and husband Rick of Overton, and Nancy Strange of Turnertown; brother-in-law, Steve Kelly and wife Beverly of Whitehouse, and sister-in-law, Sylvia Reel and husband Dale of Whitehouse; and numerous other family.
Pallbearers are Jimbo McGinnis, Randy McGinnis, Brad McGinnis, Ruston Thompson, Rowdy Thompson, and Grayson Hampton.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.