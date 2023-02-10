Josie Warchus
TYLER — Josie A Warchus
Josie passed into glory at the Trinity Mother Francis Hospital, Tyler, TX, at 2:40 am, on February 6, 2023. Josie was a devoted wife to Lee, sister to Terresa (Alvarez) Via deceased, Liz (Alvarez) Ruiz deceased, Jessie (Alvarez) Solomon, Douglas, AZ, Mercy Alvarez, Las Cruces, NM, Rose (Alvarez) Barr, Phoenix, AZ and Gloria (Alvarez) Ocano, Douglas, AZ, mother to Stephanie, Bustamante, Tyler, TX, Monica, (Bustamante) Hundley, Corpus Christi, TX, Israel Bustamante, Arlington, TX ,Sarah (Warchus) Kussrow, Parkville, MD, and Joanne Warchus deceased.
Josie was born on August 30, 1957 in Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico to Maria and Jose Alvarez. The Alvarez family had permanent residence in Douglas, AZ
Josie attended Cochise College until she moved to Phoenix and obtained a full time job, got married and had three children.
After her divorce, Josie met Lee in 1989 and were married in 1991 in Las Vegas, NV. Josie moved to Carrolton, TX with her three children where she and Lee established a home.
In 1997 Josie was stricken with Fibromyalgia which became more severe as each year passed. Her courage handling this disease while raising her children and being a loving wife to Lee say much about her character. She also assisted Lee in the management of a small Sign business in Las Vegas.
In 2009 the Warchus family moved to Tyler, TX, where Josie was limited to travel to and from her doctor’s office and home. Josie always loved to have her children and grandchildren visit her at home and Thanksgiving and Christmas were always a special time for her.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Christ Episcopal Church, Tyler, at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 10th. Josie will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Josie will be missed by all.