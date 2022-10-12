Josette Neill McCrary
TYLER — Graveside services were held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Park.
Josette was born November 10, 1938 in Tyler, Texas and died October 5, 2022 at the age of 83.
She graduated from Tyler High School in 1956 and from Tyler Junior College with an associate’s degree in 1958. She married Melvin M. McCrary in May of 1959.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jill Phelps and her husband, Jeff, of Tyler; Leigh Anne Delk and her husband, Ray, of Marshall; four grandsons and their wives: Tracy and Matt Phelps of San Marcos, Texas; Aleigha and Neill Phelps of New Albany, Indiana; Staci and Reagan Delk of Texarkana, Texas; and Carley and Austin Delk of Jonesborough, Tennessee; eight great-grandchildren; and beloved dog, Barney.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Melvin M. McCrary, her parents, Paralee and Oren Neill and her brother, Jack Neill.
As a teenager, the Lord called her to salvation at a Billy Graham Crusade and she walked faithfully with the Lord. It was common to find her in the Scriptures and she was an example to be in the Word of God daily.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice (www.hearttohearthospice.com) 7925 S. Broadway Ave., # 1140, Tyler, TX 75703; the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County (www.alzalliance.org) 3531 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701; or Pets Fur People (www.petsfurpeople.org) 1823 CR 386, Tyler, TX 75708.
We are especially grateful to the ladies who cared for her with exceptional skill, compassion and kindness: Suzette, Michella, Diane and Alma.