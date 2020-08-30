Josephine Inez Clark Steed
TYLER — Josephine Inez Clark Steed, age 95, of Waxahachie, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Josephine was born Friday, October 10, 1924 in Hill Country, Texas to Samuel Austin Clark and Cora B. Ficklin Clark.
Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and never met a stranger. She was a godly woman who loved to care for others, working until 89 years of age. At birth doctors told her parents she would never make it but she beat all odds against her.
Jo graduated from Waxahachie High School, then went on to attend John Tarleton Agricultural College and continued on to be head of book keeping at Kress’s. On Monday, July 4, 1949 she met the love of her life, Hugh L. Steed, and married on Tuesday, August 16, 1949, for 40 wonderful years. Jo always put others first and loved her family with all of her heart. Jo was a longtime member of the Rice Road Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
