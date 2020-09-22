Joseph Stewart “Jay” McDaniel

Jay was a kid at heart. He lived to play golf and go fishing. He taught Sunday school for many years to the youth at Forest Home Baptist Church. He loved coaching his two boys in Dixie Youth Baseball and was the creator and founder of Kilgore Youth Basketball in 1982. He loved creating memorable moments for everyone involved in his life. His stories and wisdom impacted everyone who came in contact with him. Jay loved his family and lived a sacrificial life for them. He was a great father to his sons, wonderful ‘Pappy’ to his grandchildren and a leader to many kids. It’s been very honoring to receive all the texts and calls from people whose lives he touched in major ways.
Jay was preceded in death by his father Martie McDaniel and mother Dorothy McDaniel, and his sister Linda Crain. Jay is survived by his loving wife Johnette Burrow McDaniel, his sons Joe and Jonathan, grand children Chris (Kailyn) and Jassie, brother Vernon McDaniel (Jan), and sisters Barbara Sturtzel, Carolyn Coulter (Jimmy), June Cole, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Celebration of Jay’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore.