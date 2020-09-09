Joseph John Janczycki, Jr.
LONGVIEW — A funeral service for Joseph John Janczycki, Jr., 76, of Longview, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the chapel of Eubank Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Graham officiating.
Joseph went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020 in Longview, Texas. He was born on September 16, 1943 in Temple, Texas to Joseph John Janczycki,Sr. and Rosa Mae Ellis Janczycki.
Joseph grew up in the Temple/Troy area. He was a CPA and owned Ameritax in Tyler, Texas. Joseph was an ordained minister who loved ministering to people about the love of God. On February 4, 1989 he married his beloved wife, Wanda. They were a long time active members of Lakewood Church in Flint, Texas. It put a smile on his face to hear Wanda sing in church. Joseph enjoyed game nights, fishing and traveling.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Wanda B. Janczycki; children, Joseph L. Janczycki and wife, Shelley, Johnny “Red” Blake and wife, Linda, Katherine Foster and husband, Don, Betina Annette Vaughn and Helen M. Kalinec; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and brother, Wayne Modglin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Mae Janczycki; three brothers and one sister.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
East Texas State Fair announces 2020 'Taste of the Fair'
-
Brothers and Boudin: Two teenage siblings open Cajun-inspired burger joint
-
Smith County adds nearly 200 COVID-19 recoveries, 30 cases over Labor Day weekend
-
4 people arrested in connection with disappearance of Jacksonville teen
-
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Chapel Hill, Tatum jump into poll