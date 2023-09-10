Joseph “Joe” Wayne Primes
TYLER — Joseph “Joe” Wayne Primes, 73, of Tyler, Texas passed away on August 20, 2023. He was born in Clinton, IA on April 27, 1950, the son of Robert and Elinor (Underdonk) Primes. The eldest of the family, his memory is cherished by his siblings Carol Dauphin of Savanna, IL, Barbara Davis of Clinton, IA, Shirley Jones of Crestline, CA, and Peggy Haught of Riverside, CA.
Joe is survived by many as he was a friend to every person he met and a father to LeAnna Primes of Las Vegas, NV, Sarah Bevers of Brenham, TX, Emily Bull of Frankston, TX, and Tim Yelverton II of Houston, TX. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Primes, and his second wife Sheri Stremlow of Oceanside, CA.
Upon graduating from Clinton High School in 1968, he served his country as a U.S. Naval Medical Corpsman. Joe achieved a B.A in Psychology from the University of Corpus Christi, TX.
After moving from California to the East Texas area over 30 years ago, he made Tyler his home where he enjoyed fishing, football, music, carpentry, and watching movies. Beloved by his friends and neighbors, he was part of their families too and was known for his love of nature, dad jokes, and tall tales. He was always ready for a fishing trip and enjoyed being in the woods surrounded by nature throughout his life.
To celebrate Joe’s love of the Texas wilderness, please consider making donations to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig- Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
