Joseph “Joe” Svesko Jr.
FLINT — Joseph Svesko, Jr., 95, of Flint, TX, formerly of Erie, PA, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX.
He was born in Youngstown, OH, to the late Mary and Josip Svesko.
Joseph was a lifelong active and faithful Roman Catholic and belonged to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, TX. Joseph served in the US Navy. He traveled to Antarctica on the USS Philippine Sea on a mission with Admiral Byrd.
Throughout his life he was a factory-trained and certified Harley-Davidson motorcycle mechanic, a machinist, tool and die setter, and manufacturing plant manager of numerous facilities until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of both the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) and the Harley Owners Group (HOG).
He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and role model. His strength, charity, resilience, work ethic, moral clarity, and faith were an inspiration to all who knew him.
Joseph was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Sinkovich and Margaret Bartoletti; and brother, Edward Svesko.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Catherine Svesko; son, Joseph Svesko; daughter, Mary Fredericks/son-in-law, Charles; son, Michael Svesko/wife, Lorie; daughter, Teresa Guerrein/husband, Eric; son, David Svesko/wife, Mindy; 12 wonderful grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren of whom he loved very much and was proud.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Flint, Texas.
A funeral Mass to celebrate Joseph’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. The Very Reverend James Rowland will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Tyler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Nazarene Fund, www.thenazarenefund.org.