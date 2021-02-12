Joseph “Joe” Eugene Greenwell, Jr.
TYLER — Memorial services for Joseph “Joe” Eugene Greenwell, Jr., 66, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Flint Baptist Church with Rev. Sam DeVille and Rev. Park Robertson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Greenwell passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tyler. He was born May 3, 1954 in Terrell to Joseph Eugene Greenwell, Sr. and Eula Maye Birdsong-Greenwell.
Joe was a member of Flint Baptist Church and previously a member of Whitehouse United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday school and served on committees at both. He enjoyed traveling and hunting and was a member of Whitesands Hunting Club for many years. He was a very loving husband and father and loved spending time with extended family and friends. He will be dearly missed. He graduated from Terrell High School, Terrell, TX in 1972. He retired after 42 years with Oncor as Distribution Operations Tech Lead. He then established his own company, Electrical Utility Solutions LLC, where he worked as a consultant for Oncor and other utility companies.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Eugene Greenwell, Sr. and mother, Eula Maye Birdsong-Greenwell. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 31 years, Linda Greenwell; daughter, Christin Greenwell; and son, Christopher Greenwell, all of Tyler, TX.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Greenwell, Rick Fennell, Garry Fennell, Jeff Fennell, Tim Williamson and Mark Williamson. Honorary pallbearers will be Elliot Godwin, Steve White, Randy Thedford, Ron Rogers, Richard Simpson and Mike Hymer.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868W, Flint, TX 75762.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
City of Tyler, Tyler ISD prepare for wintry weather conditions
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather
-
Tyler man arrested for death of passenger after Jan. 23 wreck
-
Bullard City Council votes against low-income housing development
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather