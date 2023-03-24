Joseph Jasper Rogers JR
TYLER — Joseph Jasper Rogers Jr was born August 16, 1960 in Denver Colorado to Joseph and Betty Rogers. He was a former resident of Whitehouse Tx. He resided in Colorado where he had has own business.
Those who knew and loved him called him Joey. He was a private man who mostly kept to himself. He was loved dearly by his family.
He will be missed by many. His Mother, Betty Sue Glenn of Jacksonville Tx and his siblings, Cindy Rogers of Jacksonville Texas, Melinda Guseman of Jacksonville Texas, Rebecca Wilson of Hawkins, Texas, Bernadine Rogers of Lufkin, TX, Melodee Rogers of Whitehouse Texas and James Bonner of Bullard Texas. His Uncle Ray and Aunt Jeannie Rogers of Westminster Colorado. He also had many nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Rogers Sr, his brother Joshua Bonner, and 2 nephews, Clint Whisenant and Matthew Guseman.
There will be private services at a later date for his family.