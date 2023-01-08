Joseph D Hanley
NEW BRAUNFELS — Joseph D. Hanley (79) died on December 16, 2022 in San Antonio TX.
He was born on February 4, 1943 in Kew Gardens, L.I., NY. His family moved to Dallas, TX when he was 4. He graduated from Jesuit High School, where he lettered in track in 1961.
He attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with a BA in 1965. After graduation, he worked in the defense aerospace industry, and enlisted in the US Army Reserve and was assigned to the 349th Intelligence Detachment located in Dallas, TX.
He became an FBI agent in 1969, serving as a Special Agent in Portland, Chicago, San Antonio, and Dallas. He retired from the FBI in 1998, after 30 years of service.
After his retirement he worked as a Probation Officer for the Van Zandt County in the Adult Probation Department. He retired from this position in 2011, after 11 years of service. During this period of employment, he often served as Bailiff for the 294th District Court, Canton, TX.
He continued his public service through active membership in the Lion’s Club, Canton, TX, and the Kiwanis Club, Van, TX.
His favorite hobby was shotgun sports, encompassing all venues of the sport. When not shooting at the gun club, he could be found reloading shells in his barn.
He is predeceased by his wife: Linda Robinson Hanley; father Joseph J. Hanley; and brother Jim Hanley. He is survived by his mother Dorothy Hanley; brothers Mike and Pete Hanley; son J. David Hanley, Jr.; daughter, Kathryn R. (Hanley) Mather; and six grandchildren.