JoNell Tunnell
CANTON — Services for JoNell Wilkerson Tunnell, 83, of Canton, will be held 2 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Bro. Bill Parr officiating. Interment will be in Haven of Memories.
Mrs. Tunnell passed away March 5, 2021 in Tyler. She was born May 12, 1937 in Canton to Ernest Juit and Ethel Graham Wilkerson.
JoNell grew up in the Little Hope Community and was a member of the Church. She found the love of her life, David Tunnell. They were married on the 16 th day of June 1954. Together they found a friendship, raised a family, and built a beautiful marriage! Many opportunities came to her for service at the church of Little Hope Baptist and the Little Hope Moore Community Center in which she was still serving. JoNell was co-owner of Wilkerson and Tunnell Building Contractors. She served as secretary of the business, the Church and Community Center. She also helped initiate the LHM Water Cooperation and worked local elections for 22 years.
JoNell loved spending time with her grandkids, always participating in special activities. She loved all of her family and employed lots of them, especially those before going off to college.
Mrs. Tunnell is preceded in death by her husband, David Ralph Tunnell; parents, Ernest Juit and Ethel Wilkerson; three brothers: J.M., J.R. “Dobie” and J.D. “Wick” Wilkerson; and two sisters: Zelda Townsend and Joyce Crabtree.
JoNell is survived by her two sons: Eddie and Brenda Tunnell of Canton and David Glenn Tunnell of Mineola; five grandchildren: Traci, Cristole and Gregg Beverly, David Paul and Whitney Tunnell, Zachary and Blanca Tunnell and Abby Lynn Tunnell; 12 great-grandchildren: Mikhayla, Dalton, Hunter, Bryce, eleven Grayson, Gabe, Caitlynn, Griffin, Adalynn, Liam and Noah; two great-great-grandchildren: Steeley and Scarlett; brother-in-law: Leroy Crabtree and wife, Joy; two sister-in-laws: Georgianna Keahey and Sherry Tunnell Mullins and husband, Lynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Paul Tunnell, Zachary Nathaniel Tunnell and Gregg Beverly.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing is required.
