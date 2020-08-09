Jon Randall Henderson
HOUSTON — Jon Randall Henderson, age 58, of Houston, Texas passed away July 14th, 2020. He was born June 23rd, 1962 in Tyler, Texas.
Jon grew up in Tyler where he attended Robert E. Lee high school and earned the covenant award of Eagle Scout. After high school Jon attended and graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas Jon spent the last 30 years in Houston, Texas where he touched many people’s lives by his ability to transform ones beauty with his talent of magically using scissors and color to create hairstyles for each of his clients individually. Jon was preceded in death by his parents Ray Boyce Henderson and Betty Henderson both of Tyler, Texas.
