Jon Michael Lyons
HIDEAWAY — Jon Michael Lyons, born July 8, 1943, in Dallas, TX. To James William Lyons and Justine Marie Cummings Lyons grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, attending school at St. Andrews Catholic School and Lanarie Catholic High School graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Dallas, TX, in 1961. Jon attended Texarkana Jr. College, Texarkana, TX where he played football, Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, TX. and the University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX. before he joined the U.S. Army in 1967. Jon proudly served the U.S. Army as a gunship helicopter pilot and was a proud Vietnam Vet. He served in the 334th Armed Helicopter Company and he was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and Air Medal during his tour in Vietnam. After returning stateside, he was a helicopter pilot instructor at Ft. Wolters Army Base in Ft. Wolters, Tx. Jon is survived by his wife of 53 years, Robbie Landers Lyons. He is the proud father to three children, Jon Lane Lyons, Shannon Michael Lyons, and Camille Marie Lyons Green. Survived by children, Lane and Lexie Lyons of Spring, TX, Shannon and Kelly Lyons of Dallas, TX, and Camille and John Green of Denton, TX. Also survived by very-special grandsons Reed Samuel Lyons, Dade Patrick Lyons, and Lowrey James Lyons as well as granddaughter, Madeline Lyon Green - known as “Pa” to these four very-special people. Jon is survived by his brothers James W. Lyons and wife Brenda of Dennison, Jary Lyons of Arlington, and Jeff and Katie Lyons of Houston. Jon was a committed Christian and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Tyler, TX, Chapel of St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, Tyler, TX and Holy Family Catholic Church, Lindale, TX. Memorial mass will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine “Gus” Tharappel of Wellspring Fransalian Center for Spirituality, concelebrated with Fr. Hank Lanik, Rector of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and Fr. David Bailey of Holy Family Catholic Church, Lindale. Jon’s career in sales included working for Six Flags Over Texas, BJ Hughes Oil Company, and the VA Medical Center, Lancaster, TX. from which he retired. Pallbearers are Mike Cowdin, Mike Crawford, Randy Mase, B.J. Moore, Ed Birckbichler, Mark Bergman, George Holland, and grandsons, Reed Lyons, Dade Lyons, and Lowrey Lyons. Honorary Pallbearers are all Jon’s brothers and sisters of the Alpha House. Jon was a proud 11- year recovering alcoholic and dedicated the last years of his life to Alcoholics Anonymous and showing others “the way out”. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Chapel of St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, Tyler, TX. CW2 Jon M. Lyons will be interred at the DFW VA National Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX at 2:15 PM Thursday, September 15, 2022. He has earned his white cross amid the honored veterans buried at this memorial cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday September 12, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in Jon’s honor to Wellspring- Fransalian Center for Spirituality, P.O. Box 440 Whitehouse, Tx, Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler TX, or to the Lindale ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 370, Lindale, TX. 75771.