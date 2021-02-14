Jon LeLand Pressley
HIDEAWAY — Jon Leland Pressley was born on July 16, 1941 to William and Nelma Bishop Pressley in Paducah, TX. He passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Betty; his brother, Terry, and wife, Nancy, of Albuquerque, NM; his son, Brent, and his wife, Susan, of Fort Worth, TX; and his daughter, Jill, of Austin, TX. He is also survived by Betty’s daughter, Pryncess, and her husband, David; her son, Wayne, and his wife, Paige; her daughter, Michelle, and her husband, Larry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jon grew up in Clovis, New Mexico and eventually enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. He then found his way to Dallas, TX and graduated from the SMU School of Banking. He returned to Clovis where he rose to senior vice president at the bank until he retired in 1998 and moved to Hideaway. Jon was a gentle and kind soul who never met a stranger. Whether it was teaching Sunday school while in Clovis or being a Rotary Club member for over 50 years, he was always willing to give back. In retirement, Jon enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with family and friends.
Jon will be laid to rest next to his parents in Mission Garden of Memories Cemetery, Clovis, New Mexico.
