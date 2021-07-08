Johnye Ruth Harrington
CABOT — Johnye Ruth Harrington, 104, of Cabot passed away July 4, 2021. She was born to the John and Alma Hatchett on March 19, 1917 in Hanley, Texas.
Survivors include two children: Dr. Paul Harrington (Susan) and Dr. Mariann Harrington (Joe Prause); eight grandchildren: Jennifer Gordon (Chris), Michael Harrington (Cindy), Chris Harrington (Emily), Brandon Harrington (Julie), Riley Harrington (Nicole), Jennifer Davis (Jered), Julie Glover (Jason) and Joseph Prause (Sabrina); and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings; son, William Harrington and grandson, Scott Harrington.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 8:00 PM, 2021 at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, 1921 Main Street, North Little Rock. A graveside service under the direction of Stewart Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, Texas will begin at 9:00 AM, Saturday July 10, 2021 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.
