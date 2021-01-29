Johnston “Lewis” Warren
CHAPEL HILL — Funeral services for Mr. Johnston Warren, 61 of Chapel Hill are scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021, 12 pm at Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Johnson serving as eulogist. FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Warren Chapel Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Warren was born on January 1, 1960 and passed on January 19, 2021.
