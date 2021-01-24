Johnny Wayne Portwood
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Johnny Wayne Portwood, 71, of Whitehouse will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Road Church of Christ with Jason Reeves officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Portwood passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Tyler. He was born July 12, 1949 in Tyler to Troy Portwood and Helen Portwood.
Johnny was a member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ. He graduated from John Tyler High School and Stephen F. Austin University. He worked in multiple careers in life, including time with Portwood Insurance Agency and later with East Texas Alarm Company.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father, Troy Portwood; mother-in-law, Gussie Beaty; and father-in-law, John Beaty.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy Portwood of Whitehouse, TX; 2 children, daughter, Jeri Portwood Prestidge of Whitehouse, TX and son and daughter-in-law, John and Saralyn Portwood of Huntsville, TX; 6 grandchildren (Jaci Prestidge Luebbert, Corey Prestidge, Kaylee Prestidge, Jackson Portwood, Cooper Portwood and Emmy Portwood) along with 1 great-grandchild (Dani Kay Luebbert).
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include: John Portwood, Patrick Luebbert, Jaci Luebbert, Corey Prestidge, Don Hahn, Neal Maynard, Steve Wade, Robbie Wade, Danny Snell, Tim Belk, Dan Amundson, John Amundson, Terry Moreland, and Jonathan Moreland.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Johnny was a man who enjoyed helping others, in lieu of flowers it would greatly please him for you to find a person in need and lend them a hand.
