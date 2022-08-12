Johnny Michael Harper
FLINT — Memorial services for Johnny Michael Harper, 68, of Flint, will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have a private burial service.
Johnny Michael Harper greeted Jesus on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. John was born on August 2, 1954 to Truman and Dorotha Harper. He was a devoted husband to Cindy Rossman Harper and a loving father to three children. John was known for his love of the outdoors, traveling in their RV, spending time on Lake Tyler, and all his entrepreneurial endeavors.
John graduated from Robert E. Lee in May of 1973. He met the love of his life their sophomore year while cruising with his best friend, Kelly Richey, where upon first sight, John knew Cindy was ‘the one’. He quickly convinced Cindy to abandon her current ride to join him! As time would prove, they fell deeply in love resulting in their October 1973 marriage. As their lives flourished together and time moved on, John was very attentive and ensured he and Cindy traveled extensively, especially when celebrating their anniversaries. John and Cindy had almost 49 years of togetherness which Cindy will cherish forever.
John was well known by many as “Helpful Harper”. His generosity was sincere. John’s benevolence transcended through his many passions, including his entrepreneurial adventures, time in law enforcement, and multiple philanthropic endeavors. Probably one of his kindest and most impactful efforts was when John saw a man with his wife and twin girls living in their car. John went out on a limb, and hired the father giving him the chance he needed to become a stellar and highly recognized employee.
John loved Lake Tyler as it was one of his greatest pleasures. Cruising at sunset was a must at the end of each day. John spent countless hours on the lake with friends and family skiing, fishing, and boating. John freely shared this love with all whom he encountered.
John is survived by his wife Cindy, children, Thomas Harper (fiancé Lauren Steadman) and LeighAnne Allen (Lane). John is also survived by sister, Susan Richardson and husband, Bobby. He is also adored and remembered by four grandchildren: Andrew Harper, Avery Harper, Cameron Harper, and Wright Allen. John is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Dorotha Harper; daughter, Kelli Anne Harper; brother Dave Harper; brother-in-law/dear friend Mark Rossman; and sister-in-law Cynthia Rossman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in John’s memory to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, care of Vonda Taliaferro, 227 N. Spring Avenue, Tyler Texas 75702, or, Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org), 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701, 903.266.3400.
The family wishes to heartfully thank John’s caregiver, Julia Carey, who dedicated her time, love and attention to care for him in his final days. Julia, we so appreciate your help in more ways than we can find words to express.