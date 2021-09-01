Johnny Lee Riddle
TEMPLE — Private graveside services will be held for Johnny Lee Riddle, 65 of Temple at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Athens with the Rev. Ken Jones officiating under the direction of Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens.
Johnny passed away August 21, 2021 at his home in Temple.
He was born January 7, 1956 in Midland, Texas to Billy Lynn and Mildred Beatrice Justice Riddle. He lived in Central Texas for approximately 30 years. John worked for Global Marine, now Transocean Offshore Drilling for many years and then moved to Temple to work at the family business, Enviro Pest Control.
Survivors include his parents; Billy and Mildred Justice Riddle of Flint, Texas, sister; Cheryll Milgrim; son ; Eric Riddle and daughter; Danielle Riddle.
