Johnny Chester Hall, Jr

Born June 23, 1950 in Tyler, Johnny was a long time resident of Denton SS Living Center in Denton.
Johnny was preceded in death by his Father, J.C. Hall, Sr, Grandparents, John and Mattie Hall and Grandparents Rex and Ruth Ely.
He is survived by his Mother, Betty Hall of Whitehouse, brother, Rick Hall and wife Kim of Tyler, sisters, Patti Hall and Cathe Hall of Tyler, and sister Mary Hall Orr and husband David of Whitehouse.
The family wishes to thank the Vita Hospice of Ft. Worth, Tx for their compassionate care and attention to Johnny’s needs.
The family would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff and caregivers of Denton SS Living Center for years of truly being Johnny’s Denton “family.”
The family will hold a private graveside memorial.