Johnny B. Darden
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Darden will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, 11 am at The Cross Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Jeter, eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Tenneha under the direction of John R Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be Friday, 2-8pm at the funeral home.
