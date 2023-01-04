Johnnie Tate Hamlin
CHANDLER — Memorial services for Johnnie Tate Hamlin, 86, of Chandler, are scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Randy Reeves officiating.
Mrs. Hamlin passed away on December 27, 2022, in Chandler.
Johnnie Fay (Snow) Hamlin was born on January 7, 1936, in Coushatta, Louisiana, the daughter of John William Snow and Lucille (Simmons) Snow. She was raised in a family of thirteen children and worked for many years as a seamstress for Levi Strauss. Johnnie later worked at Pine Cove as a cook, making many friends and treating all the children in attendance as her own. She attended West Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to southern gospel music, especially the Gaithers. Johnnie was an excellent cook and loved fixing meals and desserts for her family and friends. Known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Maw Maw and Mol Mol, she loved them very much. Johnnie will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tommie Tate; husband, Ed Hamlin; son, Doug Tate; two brothers, and five sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Reeves and husband Ron of Chandler, Terri Pruitt and husband Andy of Lindale; grandchildren, Jessica Reeves, Matthew Reeves, Stephanie Wellman and husband Wendel, Courtney Watts and husband Anthony, Joshua Stoffregen and wife Jennifer, Timothy Tate; five sisters; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials made in her memory to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
