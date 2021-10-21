Johnnie Middlebrooks
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Johnnie Middlebrooks, 86, of Longview, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens with Bro. Danny Bristow officiating. Interment will follow at Owen Cemetery in Henderson County under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Mrs. Middlebrooks passed away on October 16, 2021 in Longview.
Johnnie Belle (Teel) Middlebrooks was born November 25, 1934 in Athens, the daughter of John Henry Teel and Clettie Belle (Mills) Teel. She was a previous member of Union Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro and worked for Albertsons in Tyler for over 20 years. Johnnie and her husband were on a bowling league out of Tyler for many years. She enjoyed shopping, keeping up with the latest fashions, traveling and listening to music. Johnnie was a strong, independent women who fiercely loved and supported her family through any circumstance. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore Middlebrooks, Sr.; daughter, Debra Middlebrooks-Taber and brothers, Leslie Teel and William Teel.
Johnnie is survived by her son, Ted Middlebrooks, Jr. of Longview; sister, JoAnn Mentasana and husband Frank of Sachse; grandchildren, Charles Middlebrooks, Cinnamon Altevogt and husband David, Johnnie Burch and husband Bobby, Lakesha Bowers and husband Jeff, Kenny Taber and wife Leann; 10 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren on the way and her beloved dog, Baby.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Burch, Jeff Bowers, Kenny Taber and John Bowers.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.