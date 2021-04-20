Johnnie Aileen Sadler
TROUP — Mrs. Johnnie Aileen Sadler, 97, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born November 28, 1923, in Tyler, Texas to the late John and Fannie Bet Akers Humphfus.
Funeral services for Aileen Sadler will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup with Reverend John Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Mrs. Sadler and her husband Gerald owned and operated Sadler’s Mobil Service Station and Auto Parts in Troup for 50 years, from 1947 until 1997. She enjoyed reading her Bible, her daily devotional, and cooking lunch for her family after church every Sunday. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troup, where you would always find her sitting on her favorite church pew.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Gerald Sadler, parents, and sisters Paula Ables, Leola Stansbury and Janell Elkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara McElroy and husband Joe of Troup, Debbie Pratt and husband Steve of Denton; grandchildren, Amy Walters and husband Shane, Ryan Townsend and Damien Miller; great-grandchildren, Millard Eli Walters, Samuel Eugene Walters, George Edward Walters, Ethan Avery Miller.
Pallbearers will be Shane Walters, Ryan Townsend, Damien Miller, David Sadler, Bill Cabe, and Johnny Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Carlyle, Claud Obar, Travis Thompson, and Jack Dickey.
Special thanks to the staff at Prestige Estates for taking such great care of our dear Mother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Troup, 202 E. Duval St, Troup, TX 75789, or Cameron - J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St, Troup, TX 75789.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Bullard teens found safe in Plano hotel after family worries for over a day
-
Active AMBER Alert: Bullard teen said, 'They're going to kill me'
-
Jóvenes de Bullard encontradas a salvo en un hotel en Plano después de que familiares, amigos se preocupan por 48 horas
-
Police rescue 13-year-old Alabama girl after being found at Tyler man's residence
-
Police: Tyler man took 13-year-old Alabama girl he met online, allegedly sexually assaulted her