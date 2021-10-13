JOHNIE ROBISON

Johnie Malcolm “Robbie” Robison
FRANKSTON — A funeral service for Johnie Malcolm “Robbie” Robison of Frankston, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Fincastle Cemetery in Larue, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Johnie passed away on October 7, 2021. He was born in Frankston on October 29, 1933 to Johnny and Lolis (Lloyd) Robison. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Milton Robison.
Johnie retired from Dow Chemical Company after 30 years of dedicated service as a plant operator. He lived for his family and his beloved wife of 68 years. Johnie loved working on his tractor and raising cattle. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. He and his wife were passionate about traveling in their 5th wheel and enjoyed the companionship of numerous lifelong friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn Sue (Roberts) Robison of Frankston; son, Mike Robison and wife Myra of Chandler; and daughter, Donna Robison of Frankston. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Francis Richardson and husband Jimmy of Frankston; grandchildren Megan Gandy, Jessica Dowell and husband Austin, John Robison and wife Megan; great grandchildren Rowdy and Robby Gandy, Tatum and Jaxon Johnston, Austin Dowell and Parker and Rylie Robison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are John Robison, Josh Gandy, Austin Dowell, Bill Owens, Trey Richardson and Bill Holly.