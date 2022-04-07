John William Barker
TYLER — John William Barker passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 71. Born to Campbell and Mary Barker in Beeville, Texas, he graduated in 1969 from Lee high school in Tyler, where he made many happy memories playing defensive end on the football team.
After earning an engineering degree from Texas A&M, John had a long career as a petroleum engineer, working around the world. He became known as an international expert in deep-sea drilling, teaching classes at his alma mater and in several foreign countries.
John was a gentle soul who loved spending time with his family. In his spare time, John enjoyed woodworking in his home workshop, researching genealogy, and studying Civil War and World War II history.
John was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Ethel. He is survived by son Cam and daughter-in-law Emily of Tyler; daughter Mary and son-in-law Daniel of Tacoma, Washington; seven grandkids; brother Brooks of Orleans, Massachusetts; sister Laura Jeanne of Gladewater, Texas; brother Corey of Brewster, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Joan of Boerne, Texas; brother-in-law Cada and sister-in-law Sara of Dothan, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.