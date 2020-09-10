John Walter ?Jay? Rumbelow III

Jay was born on November 21st, 1954 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to J.W. & Josephine Rumbelow. Jay was a 1973 graduate of Bullard High School. Jay would go on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Jay would meet Lori Michelle Hunter, his wife of 22 years, in 1986 and they would later marry in 1988. Together they raised three sons; Ryan (30), Nicholas (29), and Trevor (26). Jay has been the owner and manager of Bruno’s Pizza since taking over from his father, J.W., after his passing in 1991. Jay had an unbelievable work ethic and truly cared about people and their wellbeing. He used these qualities to help build and maintain Bruno’s Pizza as an East Texas favorite and deliver delicious Italian family recipes and smiles to countless customers over the years.
Jay’s kindness and generosity was evident everywhere in the community. Churches, schools and businesses could always look to Jay to cater a meal, donate to a cause, or simply stay open after hours.
Jay is preceded in death by his father, J.W. Rumbelow Jr., and mother, Josephine Rumbelow, as well as his sister Toni Ford.
Jay is survived by his ex-wife, Lori, and their three sons; Ryan Rumbelow & his wife, Laura, and Jay’s grandson; Jett, Nicholas Rumbelow, and Trevor Rumbelow. He is also survived by his brother, Bruno Rumbelow, and his sisters Valencia Ray, Valarie Webb, Gloria Bickerstaff, JoJean Smith and Mary Riedinger. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family. Jay truly lived a life with a “servant’s heart” and loved everyone he had the pleasure of meeting over the years. We will miss our beloved “Papa” Jay dearly.
Pallbearers are Landry Lasseter, Robbie Lasseter, Terry Boyd, Carlos Amaya, Roy Austin and Jerry Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Fred Bates and Rich Roper.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bullard with Bro. Roy Thoene officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bullard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Jay’s honor.