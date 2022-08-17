John Thomas Fikes
TYLER — John Thomas Fikes, 72, of Tyler, TX peacefully passed away in his home on August 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer for two years. John was born in Corpus Christi, TX on December 30, 1949, to Bessie Inez Pleasants Fikes and Otha Dean “Jack” Fikes, a well-known evangelical Church of Christ minister. Together the Fikes family moved to Houston in 1951 and then to Troup in 1961. John attended Troup High School and graduated in 1968. John worked primarily as a roughneck in the oil fields and then joined the ETMC Physical Therapy Department in 1972. “Big John” eloped and married a fellow nurse, Patricia Susan Knopp in 1989, and together they were blessed in 1994 with one daughter, Elizabeth Ann. In 2019, John retired from UTHET, formerly ETMC, after 37 years of loyal service. John was also a proud member of the Lindale Church of Christ.
“Tom” is survived by his wife Patti Fikes; daughter Elizabeth Ann Smith and son-in-law Andrew Robert Smith; siblings Mary Dean and Joe Monroe, Rebekah Jane Callan and Tom Callan, James Perry Fikes and Gina Fikes; nieces and nephews Stacy Jeanes, Jeff Monroe, Matt Seiber, Arwen Beckinger, Audrey Fikes, George Sinopoli, William Brad Knopp, and Christopher Bryce Knopp; and step-grandson Jarrett Dean Smith.
Tom was predeceased by his parents and great-niece, Grace Inez Jeanes.
His family wishes to thank the many friends who have supported us, Dr. Ariel Lee and her staff, particularly Ashley Sorrells, RN, and Trikena Hampton, RN, and the caring staff at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, Hospice of East Texas, and Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home.
Honorary Pall Bearers include Perry Fikes, Joe Monroe, Andrew Smith, Tom Callan, Leo Knopp, Eddie Howard, Josh Megli, and Heather Smith.
Memorial services will be held at Lindale Church of Christ on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM. The service will be led by Kris Emerson and music will be provided by the Church of Christ Choir.