John Thomas Ahlfinger
ELKHART — John Thomas Ahlfinger, 84, passed away on December 30, 2021 in Palestine, TX. He was born January 20, 1937 in Box Church, Tx to Paul “Frank” Ahlfinger and Mary Jane Williams Ahlfinger. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and served with the National Guard.
He married his sweetheart Robbie Thames of Thornton, Tx on February 1, 1957. Together they raised two daughters; Andrea and Angela.
John was a 1956 graduate of Groesbeck High School where he played football and ran track. Groesbeck’s mascot is the goat, just like Annapolis! After high school he attended Navarro Jr. College on a track scholarship.
He retired from DuPont in LaPorte, TX. He returned to his hometown, Groesbeck where he was elected Justice of the Peace for Limestone County, serving eight years. Earning him the nickname Judge.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and 10 siblings, Paul Frank Ahlfinger Jr., Willie Ahlfinger, DeElmer Ahlfinger, Joe Davis Ahlfinger, Lena Murrel, Lee Boy Ahlfinger, and Mary Emma Brown.
He is survived by daughters, Andrea Ahlfinger Bars and husband Jim and Angela Ahlfinger Young and husband Randy; grandchildren, Ryan Ripley (Alex), Brandon Young (Alley), Rachel Green (Zack), and Trenton Timmons (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Zane Ripley, Keyesen Ripley, Brock Young, Bryce Young, Ryett Ripley, Judge Ripley (after Judge Ahlfinger), Evan Young, and Zoey Green.
Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren, Ryan Ripley of Palestine, TX, Brandon Young of Baytown, TX, favorite granddaughter Rachel Green and husband Zack of Baytown, TX, and Trenton Timmons of Flint, TX.
Graveside services for John will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Thornton Cemetery in Thornton, TX with Clif Fox officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
“I am now with my Lord and Savior and my Robbie.” John Ahlfinger.