John Robert Smith
LONGVIEW — John Robert Smith, age 72, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Longview, Texas, with his family by his side. He was born in Hawkins, Texas, on July 14, 1949, to Reece and Ardis Smith. John graduated from Ore City High School in 1967. On August 28, 1971, he married Danneal Crain and together, in Longview, they raised two loving sons in a close family who all share a mutual adoration for each other. John had several work ventures in his lifetime but his favorites were his travels all over the United States playing poker and his car business with his son Michael. Both of these passions led to many life-long friends. He will be remembered as an outgoing character with a generous spirit. He was always quick to help those in need and never expected anything in return. Papa, Johnny, or J.R., as he was called by his family, was a true family man who was happiest spending time with his family, whether it was in the stands watching Trenton, Marissa or Zachar play sports or going on hunting and fishing trips with the boys of the family. He loved to surround himself with loved ones at the dinner table anywhere, but especially in Latch with his extended family where his sister Bebe always provided his favorite, her chicken and dressing. In recent years he also found great pleasure eating lunch with friends at The Belle Pepper Café almost every day and then riding around with Brady checking on job sites. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reece and Ardis Smith, his brother, Jerry Fenton, and his in-laws, J.D. and Janet Crain. Left to cherish their memories of him are his wife of 50 years, Danneal Smith; sons, Michael Smith and wife Erin, Brady Smith and wife Mandie; grandchildren, Layla Walters and husband Taylor, Trenton Smith, Marissa Smith, and Zachar Florence; sisters, Bebe Henson and husband Larry, Carolyn Pruett; brothers, Larry Smith and wife Leslie, Tony Smith; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends, Tony Godsey, Clarence Joiner and Jason Lane. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church, Gilmer, Texas. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3223, Longview, TX 75606-3223; Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving), P.O. Box 808, Longview, TX 75606; or a charity of choice.