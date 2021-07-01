John Robert Gilley, II
TYLER — John R. Gilley went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness. A private burial was held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
He was born on July 3, 1934, in Dallas, Texas, to John Wesley and Pauline Epperson Gilley. When John was seven, the family moved to Tyler where he attended schools until his graduation from John Tyler High School in 1952. He was a three-year letterman in football and was co-captain during his senior year. He was a class officer his sophomore year, served on the Student Council, and sang in the Glee Club, where he was a frequent soloist.
John played football at Tyler Junior College his freshman year and later transferred to Texas A and M. In 1954, he joined the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of Sergeant while serving as a Security Specialist in the Signal Corp.
After his discharge John moved to Dallas, where he met his future wife, Martha “Bunny” Haas in 1958. They married on May 30, 1959, in her hometown of Opelousas, LA.
The Gilleys moved to Tyler in 1960, and he began work as an Independent Petroleum Landman, a career that lasted until his retirement in 2002. During this period the family moved with him as he transferred to Houston, San Antonio, Dallas before returning to Tyler in 1973.
John had many interests. Reading was his favorite pastime and was an avid student of the Bible. He was an accomplished cook and also enjoyed sailing; hunting in Colorado; fishing in Arkansas; and traveling, especially to Italy and British Columbia, Canada.
He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, the American Association of Petroleum Landmen, the East Texas Association of Petroleum Landmen, and was a Life Member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.
He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Jennifer Rebecca Gilley; sister, Mary Felice Gilley; and brothers, Paul Oran Gilley and Bryan Edgar Gilley. Survivors are his wife, Martha “Bunny” Gilley; sons, John Robery III (Barbara) and Jeffrey Scott Gilley; grandson, John Robert Gilley IV; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Celeste Gilley; and brother, James W. Gilley.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at the cemetery on Saturday, July 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Green Acres Baptist Church Missions or to the Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army of Tyler.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Check out where, when to see fireworks in Tyler
-
Teen killed after shooting outside of Tyler residence
-
Police: Cocaine, blood at scene of former principal Crawford's home
-
Law enforcement looking for East Texas siblings supposed to be in CPS custody
-
Romo withdraws from U.S. Amateur qualifier in Gladewater