John Richard Sawyer
FLINT — John Richard Sawyer, age 99, of Flint, passed away on April 19, 2023. Visitation will be April 23, 2023, 4-6 PM, at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Graveside services will be held April 24, 2023, 1 PM, in Athens City Cemetery, Athens. John lived a happy and fulfilled life.
John was born May 16, 1923, in Kerens to IJ and Mary Sawyer. He was an only child. John graduated from Athens High School in 1941. John married Dorothy Mae Lovelace of Athens on July 10, 1943. They had three children, Sandra, Steven, and Tom.
He served honorably in the US Army Air Force during World War II. Following the war John enrolled at Baylor University where he received his BBA in 1950. While at Baylor he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Upon graduation he accepted a position at Pan American University. There with his family in Edinburg, he began a thirty-five-year career in higher education. In 1972 he left Pan American, where he was Vice President, Fiscal Affairs, to join UT Tyler in the same capacity. John was one of the founders of the university. Before retiring he served as interim President of UT Tyler.
John was founder and first president of the Edinburg Golf Association, Board Member for Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and President of the local Lions Club. He was founder and president of the Texas Association of State College and University Business Officers. John was also on the Board of Directors for Tyler Goodwill Industries. He held several positions including President for the Malibu Bay Property Owner’s Association.
He was an active member of Noonday Baptist Church. John and Dorothy were selected by the church to be delegates to the Baptist General Convention of Texas three times. He served on the Deacon and Executive Board, was Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, and taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
John enjoyed hunting and fishing but loved golf more and was a devotee of the game for most of his life. After retiring he and seven other men played golf regularly. They traveled to many golf courses including out of state. The men and their wives became close friends enjoying life, trips, and celebrating birthdays.
He was preceded in death by his parents, IJ and Mary Sawyer, his wife, Dorothy Mae Lovelace Sawyer, who was the love of his life, and their young son, Steven Andrew Sawyer.
John is survived by his daughter, Sandra McLeroy of Bryan, and his son, Tom and his wife Carolyn Sawyer of Magnolia. He is survived by four grandchildren: Lewis and wife Lyle McLeroy of Prosper, Richard and wife Jennifer McLeroy of Dripping Springs, Jay and wife Ashley Sawyer of Caldwell, and Julie Wright and husband Ray Wright of Houston. John is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Dalton McLeroy, Bryson McLeroy, Walker McLeroy, Sawyer McLeroy, Marin McLeroy, and Blake Sawyer. John is also survived by his cousin, C.M. Crawford who was more like a brother to him than a cousin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org) or National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).