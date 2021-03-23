John Ray Sitton
TYLER — Funeral services for John Ray Sitton, age 67 of Tyler, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Rev. Rick Sitton officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Lindale. John passed away at his home after a courageous fight with cancer on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born on July 22, 1953 in Galveston, Texas to the late George Ray and Mary Lynn (Montgomery) Sitton. John graduated from North Mesquite High School where he lettered in football and basketball. He played basketball for Eastfield Jr. College in Mesquite. He left college and joined the US Air Force. After his time in military service, John moved to Maryland where he worked for a propane delivery service. He moved to Austin where he worked driving a taxi. He traveled his beloved state of Texas working for the Texas Department of Transportation. After living in Austin for many years, he moved to his hometown of Lindale, Texas. In Lindale, John raised his son Casey to love and excel in all sports. To express his love and hope for Casey’s future, John built Casey a large concrete pad where John spent time teaching Casey the love of the game of basketball. John married Deborah Wood on June 18, 2004. John worked for Combined Insurance Company where he was once named salesman of the year and recognized at the annual meeting in Chicago. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Loray Miller and Betty Sosebee. John is survived by his wife, Deborah Sitton; sister, Rosemary Garrett and her husband Steve; brother; Rick Sitton and his wife, Karen; son, Casey Sitton, and a grandson, Tyler Sitton. He is also survived by his step-children, Amy Matthews, Michael Lewis, Johnny Lewis, and Daniel Wood; step-grandchildren, Lawson, Harriett, Mila, and Jolyn; many nephews, nieces, and other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Wood, Wayne Elwood, Jimmy Saucedo, Leonard Saucedo, Steve Garrett, and Rick Sitton. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
