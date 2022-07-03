John Ray Ballard
TYLER — John Ray Ballard (aka Granddaddy, aka John Boy) went to his heavenly home on June 24, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. He was born October 11, 1940 in Jacksonville, Texas to Thomas Carroll and Addie Lois Ballard. He was the 10th of 15 children.
John married Dina Pierce, the love of his life, in 1959 in Jacksonville. He enlisted in the National Guard the same year and then was called to active duty in the U.S Army soon after. After leaving the Army he began work for J.B White’s in Jacksonville, Henderson, and then moved to Rockdale. Around 1975 he started Ballard Furniture and later Ballard Carpets. He was active in Meadowbrook Baptist Church and Milam County Cowboy Church. John was an elder in the Cowboy Church and instrumental in the construction of the church building and arena. In appreciation for his service to the church the arena was named the “Ballard Arena” and dedicated to John and Dina. After retirement he enjoyed working on his farm, watching his cows, and helping out at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Kathryn Sewell, Belle Yarborough, Margaret McAdams, Jo Hack, Hattie Byers, Carroll Johnston, Linda Chambers, brothers Tommy Ballard, Charles Ballard.
He is survived by his wife Dina of 63 years. His daughters Lisa (Rick) Martindale, Sharon Ballard, son Brian (Liz) Ballard, and Jackson Ballard; grandchildren Abbey (Drew) Smith, Hannah (Nathan) Wheat, Joseph (Kaitlin) Martindale, Jacob Yoakum, Brynn Ballard, and three great-grandchildren. Also, brothers Jim Ballard, Eddie Ballard, Larry (Poncho) Ballard, David Ballard, and sister Lila Whitesides.
A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Milam County Cowboy Church located at 2100 U.S. Hwy 77 in Rockdale, TX. Lunch will be served afterwards.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org or the Milam County Cowboy Church.