John R. Willingham, Sr.
TYLER — Services for John Willingham, Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Peschke officiating. A graveside service will follow at Dover Cemetery.
John Robert Willingham, Sr. was born December 8, 1941 in Grenada, Mississippi to the late John R. Willingham and Mary Lou Brown Willingham. He had been a resident of Tyler for 3 years, formerly living in Cypress, Texas. He worked as a petroleum engineer for many years, and was a senior member of SPE. He attended Lindale First United Methodist Church, and was a longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church in Houston. In earlier years, he belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Grenada.
Mr. Willingham passed away at the age of 79 on April 30, 2021.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jane Willingham of Tyler; children, John Willingham, Jr. of Tyler, Rebecca Willingham of Hockley, and Michael Willingham (Laura) of Arkansas; sister, Mamie Jackson (Leon) of Illinois; brother, Henry Willingham (Sherry) of Florida; and grandchildren, John Michael Willingham, Riley Echard, Christina Willingham, Catherine Willingham, Madelyn Willingham, and James Willingham.
