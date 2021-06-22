John N. Nelson
TROUP — John N. Nelson, Jr. passed away on June 17, 2021. John was born September 16, 1941, in Jacksonville, Texas. He was the son of John N. Nelson, Sr., and Lois Wilbourn Nelson.
He was raised in Freeport, Texas, and graduated from Brazos Port High School. John met his beloved wife, Marsha Shoultz, at Sam Houston State. He graduated from college in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, and the couple began married life in Houston. John was a charter member of Clear Lake JCs and the First Presbyterian Church. The couple was blessed with a daughter Caren Clare in 1966 and a son John Chandler in 1969. John became a stockbroker after training on the New York Stock exchange. In 1986 John and Marsha moved to Troup, Texas, and built a new home on family land. A new profession as President of East Texas Sign & Supply and Southwest Environment Service kept John, Marsha, and son Chandler busy for several years.
John was a happy and fun person. He loved fishing, hunting, flying in his airplane, and going on cruise ship adventures. He loved his bird dogs and entertaining friends. His wife, children, and their spouses, and especially his three grandchildren, were dearly loved by Papa John.
He is survived by: Marsha, wife of 57 years, son Chandler Nelson and wife Jill, son-in-law John Davis, grandchildren Wylie Nelson, Colt Nelson, and Caitlin Davis, sister-in-law Karen and husband Lee Howard, and Aunt and Uncle Sue and JC Trahan, and multiple other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Clare Davis, age 50, and his parents John & Lois Nelson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Fryman, Francis Kay, Mac Griffith, Wylie Nelson, and Colt Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Troup, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
