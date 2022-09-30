John Mark Wilson
TYLER — John Mark Wilson was born on May 24, 1990 in Atlanta, TX. He was called home on August 31, 2022 and is now writing lyrics for the Angelic choir in the presence of the Lord. He was raised in Tyler, TX and attended Grace Community School where he received academic honors. He was a natural at making friends and could light up the room with his laughter and hugs. He was a sweet, funny, and sensitive man who showed kindness to others and was protective towards those he loved. He became a believer in Christ at age 13 and did various ministry trips with his church youth group. He loved reading, sports, and writing musical lyrics. He is survived by a son, John Mark Wilson, JR; his parents, Ray and Melody Wilson; one sister, Diane (Dede) Wilson; one grandparent, Garland C. McClendon, several cousins, and extended family. Contributions may be made to his son’s college fund in honor of John Mark Wilson to O. Ray Wilson, 6607 Hollytree Circle, Tyler, TX 75703.