John Leonard Johnson
TYLER — A funeral Mass for John Leonard Johnson, 89, of Tyler will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with The Very Rev. Hank Lanik officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
John passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at home in Tyler. He was born September 4, 1933, in Shreveport, LA to Jacob Benjamin Johnson and Loretta Ahern Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Adele Bacile Johnson; by his sons, Tony Johnson and wife Deborah of Arlington, TX, and Mark Johnson and wife Billie of Coppell, TX. John had one grandson, Ryan Johnson, of Irving, TX.
John was an active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception his entire life. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and was stationed at Shepherd AFB and in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
After returning home, John earned his associate of arts degree at Tyler Junior College. He worked for the Tyler Police Department for 2 years and then for Texas Dept of Transportation for 34 years. He poured concrete and built homes when he wasn’t at work. When he retired, he turned his full attention to concrete jobs. He always kept busy.
John was very involved in the Tyler community. He was an active volunteer at his church. He was recognized by the Boy Scouts of America with the Bronze Pelican Award for outstanding service to the spiritual development of Catholic youth. He was also the past president of The Cedars of Lebanon.
John was a very generous and caring man. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was a loyal friend to many. He didn’t judge others and could find the good in everyone. John loved to get up early and comb the streets of Tyler hunting for garage sale treasures. He often recruited friends and family in his adventures. John also enjoyed entertaining in his workshop. Many games of dominoes and poker were played while discussing world issues.
John loved his family and worked very diligently to stay in contact with relatives all over the country. He truly embraced his roots and worked to keep the family connected. He was very proud of his heritage and enjoyed celebrating the “Irish” way.
John was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings and spouses: Mickey Johnson and wife Emma Jean, Howard Johnson and wife Marie, Raymond Johnson and Rosemary Johnson.
John is also survived by his siblings, Eugene Johnson, Janet Johnson, Kenneth Johnson and his wife Marilyn, and Michael Johnson and his wife JoAnn; sister-in-law, JoAnn Johnson; and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Mike Johnson, Pat Johnson, Steven Johnson, David Johnson, Mark Wilkins, Mike Bacile, Gary McClure, Walter Findlay and David Findlay. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Saleh, Bob Ashbreck, Ron Schumacher, Dennis Newberry, George Cronin and Doug Whalen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Tyler Catholic School Foundation - John and Adele Johnson Scholarship or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank his caregiver Sophia Sheppard and the Hospice of East Texas.
Rosary was held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. with visitation following at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.