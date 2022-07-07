John Lee Hendrick
TYLER — John Lee Hendrick, 80 of Tyler (Chapel Hill), passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Tyler. He was born August 20, 1941 in Dialville, Texas to the late Clyde and Gladys Hendrick.
John graduated from Brazosport High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-65. He was a specialist 5th Class as an artillery marksman. During that time, he was also going to school to be an electrician, earning the outstanding apprentice award in 1966.He was also a member of the IBEW Union for over 50 years, many of those serving as president. In 1971 he married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Sanders Hendrick, wife of 51 years. They had two children, Christina Dungey and husband Jon and Karen Maxwell and husband, Payton. He is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Clifton and grandkids, William and Cynthia Dungey and Macy and Kylee Maxwell.
John worked at Jim Kennedy Electric, then K & K Electric until he retired in 2010. John has always been a faithful man. He was a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship in high school. He was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church, serving on several committees and boards. He enjoyed the Methodist Men Group. He enjoyed helping others, his church family, friends, car shows, car races, riding 4-wheelers, his tractors, however John’s biggest love was his grandkids.
“Grandkids are the best in the world. I tell people, if you don’t have grandkids, get some.” John Hendrick.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Services will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Lloyd James funeral home with Rev. Richard Luna and Rev. Sunny Farley officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Williams Cemetery following services.
Pallbearers will be David Davenport, Lee Clifton, Bill Dowdy, Mike Clifton, Johnny Strong and Mike Randall. Honorary Pallbearers are the men of Bascom UMC and The IBEW Retiree Club.
The family request Memorials be made to Bascom United Methodist Church @ 15098 CR 2215, Tyler, TX. 75707 or to Heart to Heart Hospice @ 7925 S. Broadway Ave. Ste. 1140, Tyler, TX. 75703.