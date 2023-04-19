John (Jay) William Nelson Jr
BULLARD TX — John W. “Jay” Nelson, Jr. was born on February 2, 1942 in McAlester to John W. Nelson, Sr. and Myrtle (Doolittle) Nelson. He grew up here and graduated from McAlester High School in 1961. After high school he joined the Marines where he proudly served his country. He then returned to McAlester and joined the McAlester Police Department. He married Mary Ann Yates on August 12, 1967 and they raised their 3 sons in McAlester. Jay and Mary Ann owned and operated the Greyhound Bus Terminal Franchise for many years before moving to Tyler in 1987 after the “Chicken Kitchen” fire of 1986. Jay and Mary Ann along with the Nelson family owned and operated the Tyler Tx Greyhound franchise. Above all, Jay was a cowboy. He rode in all disciplines; starting in the rodeo arena, roping, steer wrestling, and bull riding. He also won many awards with his wife showing horses. His greatest passion, however, was in the cutting horse arena where he showed a paint hose in the NCHA futurity.
Jay is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny and Debbie Nelson of Longtown, and Robert Clark and Kelly Nelson; 4 grandchildren, Nicole Nelson, Felicia Arpoika, John W. Nelson, III, and Anna Nelson; 5 great grandchildren; and a nephew, Scott Nelson and his wife Angie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Ann, a son, Wayne Nelson, and a brother, Jim Nelson. Memorial services will be held Saturday 4/22/23 at the Cowboy Church in Mt. Selman Tx at 4pm.