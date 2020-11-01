John House

John was Daddy and Pops to his kids, a former butcher by trade, an avid fisherman, a car enthusiast, and Big John to his CB buddies.
John is survived by daughter, Margaret Samantha House Robertson and her husband Wade; son and forever fishing buddy, Chris Griffin and his wife Brittany and their sons Denver and Landon; and his treasured cat, Mrs. Beasley.
John wishes to spend eternity fishing at one of his favorite lakes in East Texas, so his ashes will be spread at a later date.
