John Holey
LINDALE — A memorial service for John David Holey, age 60 of Lindale, Texas is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Community Christian Fellowship Church in Lindale with Bro. James Cowart officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. John passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, while traveling in Tennessee. He was born on October 5, 1962, in Dallas, Texas. John was a longtime resident of Lindale where he attended Community Christian Fellowship Church and often cooked breakfast for the men’s prayer group. John was the owner/operator of Holey Plumbing and in his spare time enjoyed cooking and traveling. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Holey in 2019. John is survived by his wife, Shaun Holey of Lindale; daughters, Amber Holey of Houston and Courtney Holey of Lindale; stepchildren, Destry Foshee and wife, Kallie of Lindale, Riley Foshee of Lindale, Landry Foshee of Lindale; father, Frank Holey Sr. of Lindale; brothers, Keith Holey and wife, Shawn of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Scott Holey of Lindale, and Frank Holey Jr. of Tyler; grandchildren, Beau and Finlee Foshee of Lindale; aunt, Shirley Ranly and husband, Charles of Wolfe City; and 2 nephews, Dillon and Logan Holey.
