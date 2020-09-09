John Henry Zoller

John graduated from Kilgore high school and he attended college at Texas A&M and UNT (he would have preferred us keeping UNT on the down low because he considers himself an Aggie through and through)! He received his degree in Business and never looked back, as he was one of the hardest working men we knew! He married the love of his life, Constance Marie (Nitch) Zoller, in December of 1951, who preceded him in death in 2004. John is survived by his son, Michael Ernest Zoller and wife Karen. His daughter Paula Jean Singletary and husband Andy, his daughter Rebecca Denise Canal and husband Joe, his daughter Mary Kathryn Meade and husband Chris, his daughter Teresa Colleen Meade and husband Mike. His daughter Melissa Annette Symes and husband Anthony, his daughter Jennifer Ann Stephenson and husband JD. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Hannah Madison Taylor, Anne Marie Gelineau, Andrea Jean (Singletary) Nossaman and husband Greg, Rebekah (Singletary) McGrady and husband Andy, Aaron David Singletary, Josiah Andrew Singletary and wife Cynthia, Caleb Joseph Canal and wife Emilee, Gabriel Luke Canal and wife Roxanna, Joseph Isaac Canal (Joey), Jesse Solomon Canal and wife Amanda, Luke Nathanael Meade and partner, India Broderick, Megan Amber (Meade) Wofford and husband Mike, Allison Joy Meade, Zachary Mark Meade and wife Cassey, Nathanael David Meade and wife Chantel, Anthony Dean Symes, Jr.(AJ), Weston Luke Symes, Ethan David Stephenson, and Constance Marie Stephenson.
John is also survived by 17 great grandchildren: James Sullivan Geilneau, Clementine Faye Gelineau, Willow Rose Gelineau, Abigail Ceora Nossaman, Jacob Lawrence Nossaman, Charlotte Naima Nossaman, Lara Jade McGrady, Evie Anne Canal, Titus Caleb Canal, Chloe Mae Canal, Cohen Joseph Canal, Kate Elizabeth Canal, Alana Jade Canal, Grant Nathanael Meade, Aimie Grace Meade, Elijah Michael Meade, Jonah Zachary Meade. He is also survived by his sisters Jeanne Antoinette (Zoller) Nicholson and Mary Florence “Michael” (Zoller) Grush and husband Al.
John was preceded in death by his wife Constance Marie (Nitch) Zoller, his father Marvin Edwin Zoller and mother Genevieve Florence Pecore and his sister, Sandra Marie (Zoller) O’Rosky and his grandson Joshua Aaron Canal.
John worked hard as an Oil and Gas Landman and owned his own company, Little Tribe Oil. He was old school and liked to drop names, titles and worked a room in order to gain respect and build relationships. It’s likely he knows someone you do!
John served our country in the U. S. Air Force. He wanted to be a farmer too, so he became one. He built a home for his family in the piney country of East Texas and taught himself how to be a “country boy” and live off the land. Along with raising his own cattle to put food on the table for his family he grew an enormous garden and raised chickens with our Mamma. John was the best provider for his family and proved to be an excellent example of hard work to us all! He had a general love for the great outdoors and all that nature had to offer. From the cattle, the horses and all the critters in between and the land God blessed him with, he cared for all of it with passion.
John was a serious golfer. He played well into his late 70’s. He was the co-founder of the first ever golf team at Kilgore High School in the late 1940’s. He was a fierce competitor and loved match play, winning many “East Texas Circuit” tournaments in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He was a scratch player at his peak and ran the pro shop at North Texas State University where he was friends with golfing greats Don January and Billy Maxwell.
John loved to sing and “cut a rug”, he shared his love of music everywhere he went! He loved big family gatherings and made holidays extra special for family and friends, and often strangers in need. He loved his Aggie luncheons with all his Aggie buddies and wouldn’t miss an Aggie football game for his life! “Gig’Em” and “whoop”!!!
John prided himself as a self-made man, but in the early 1980’s God called him to be a follower of Jesus and he answered, “yes Lord”! John 3:16 says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His One and Only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life”! What a bounty of grace God poured out to us!
A special shout out and thanks from the family to Tim Shieldes. Thanks for all you did for Dad the last few weeks of his life.
Special thanks from the family to Magna Reyes for being there with Dad the last few hours of his life.
Visitation/Viewing will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home September 9, 2020 at 12:00 -1:00pm
1011 East First Street Tyler, TX 75701-3308
Due to COVID, service and graveside will be private and family only. Thank you for understanding.
In lieu of flowers here are the two charities that we think John would appreciate you donating to:
Gary Sinise Foundation: garysinisefoundation.org
Native American Heritage Association: naha-inc.org
“Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides You” Psalm 73:25