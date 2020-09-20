John Henry Caldwell, Jr.
TYLER — John Henry Caldwell, Jr., 85, of Troup, Texas, passed away on September 16, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born August 16, 1935, in Fayetteville, Arkansas to the late John Henry Caldwell, Sr. and Martha Anna Horn Caldwell.
Memorial services for John Caldwell, Jr. will be 2:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Troup with Reverend John Thomas officiating.
John was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He worked for many years as an accountant and he enjoyed listening to classical music. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troup and a member of the Troup Rotary Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of almost 40 years, Barbara Caldwell, sisters, Helen Hargraves and Joanna Curtis.
He is survived by his brother, Paul Caldwell of Tyler, several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Five Tyler area students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists
-
Lindale Chamber of Commerce creates new festival to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19
-
Lauren Fisher Perry remembered for her "heart of gold," constant positivity
-
New TikTok headquarters could be based in Texas
-
William "Bill" Moores Hughes