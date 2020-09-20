John Henry Caldwell, Jr.
John Henry Caldwell, Jr.
TYLER — John Henry Caldwell, Jr., 85, of Troup, Texas, passed away on September 16, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born August 16, 1935, in Fayetteville, Arkansas to the late John Henry Caldwell, Sr. and Martha Anna Horn Caldwell.
Memorial services for John Caldwell, Jr. will be 2:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Troup with Reverend John Thomas officiating.
John was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He worked for many years as an accountant and he enjoyed listening to classical music. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troup and a member of the Troup Rotary Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of almost 40 years, Barbara Caldwell, sisters, Helen Hargraves and Joanna Curtis.
He is survived by his brother, Paul Caldwell of Tyler, several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

